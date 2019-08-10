Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 192.19 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 10.48% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 98.8%. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.