Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|192.19
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Competitively the average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 10.48% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 98.8%. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
