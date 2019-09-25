Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Both Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 311.33% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
