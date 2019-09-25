Comparison of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Both Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average price target and a 311.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.