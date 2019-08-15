Comparison of Akerna Corp. (KERN) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 6.83 N/A -0.48 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akerna Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.