Comparison of Akerna Corp. (KERN) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.83
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akerna Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.