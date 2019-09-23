Comparison of Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

We will be comparing the differences between Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|11
|8.52
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akerna Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.