Comparison of Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

We will be comparing the differences between Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 11 8.52 N/A -0.48 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akerna Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.