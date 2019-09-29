Comparison of Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

As Conglomerates companies, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 9 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 4.06M 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Akerna Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akerna Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 42,907,385.70% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 39,038,461.54% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akerna Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Monocle Acquisition Corporation are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. Monocle Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akerna Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akerna Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 57.9% respectively. 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Akerna Corp.