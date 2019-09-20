Comparison of Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

This is a contrast between Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 11 8.91 N/A -0.48 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akerna Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akerna Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Akerna Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.