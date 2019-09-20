Comparison of Akerna Corp. (KERN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU)

This is a contrast between Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|11
|8.91
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akerna Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Akerna Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Akerna Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
