Comparison of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

We are contrasting Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.84 N/A -2.54 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 20.43 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 261.17% upside potential. Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 130.73%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Theravance Biopharma Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.