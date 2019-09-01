Comparison of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -2.54 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 511.52 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 287.41%. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 80.15%. Based on the data shown earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.