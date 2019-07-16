Comparison of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.09 N/A -2.40 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 276.68% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.