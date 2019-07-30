Comparison of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

We will be comparing the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.15 N/A -2.40 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.80 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta means Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.67, while its potential upside is 265.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, which is potential 99.88% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.