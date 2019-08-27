Comparison of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.74 N/A -2.54 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.57 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 281.86% upside potential and an average price target of $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.