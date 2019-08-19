Comparison of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

We are comparing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.54 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 76.99 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 240.43% at a $16 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.