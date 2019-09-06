Comparison of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.69 N/A -2.54 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 54.25 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.7 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 293.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.5, while its potential upside is 31.85%. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 71.1% respectively. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Arvinas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.