Comparison of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.19 N/A -1.88 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is 11.9. Evelo Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.