Comparison of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.54 N/A -1.88 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 30.6%. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 75.7%. Competitively, 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.