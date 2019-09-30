Comparison of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 78,165,938.86% -54.6% -42.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 246,916,554.25% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 71.15% and its consensus target price is $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.