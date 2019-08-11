Comparison of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.79 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -2.8 and it happens to be 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 723.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.