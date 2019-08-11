Comparison of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|3.79
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Volatility & Risk
Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -2.8 and it happens to be 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12.6, which is potential 723.53% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.