Comparison of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -2.8 shows that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.