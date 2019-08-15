Comparison of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

We are contrasting Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -2.8 shows that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 21%. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 41.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.