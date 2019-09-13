Comparison of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.73 N/A -4.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 5.1% respectively. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.