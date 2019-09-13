Comparison of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.73
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
Risk and Volatility
Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 5.1% respectively. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
