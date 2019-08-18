Comparison of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 77 5.12 N/A 2.13 41.36 Bitauto Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akamai Technologies Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides Akamai Technologies Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.3% -0.7%

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Bitauto Holdings Limited on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Bitauto Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Akamai Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Akamai Technologies Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -7.67% at a $80 consensus price target. Bitauto Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus price target and a 68.25% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bitauto Holdings Limited looks more robust than Akamai Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Bitauto Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.23% of Bitauto Holdings Limited’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Bitauto Holdings Limited -4.36% 5.94% -6.93% -39.6% -52.42% -53.94%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. has 44.29% stronger performance while Bitauto Holdings Limited has -53.94% weaker performance.

On 8 of the 10 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.