Comparison of Airgain Inc. (AIRG) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.82 N/A -0.13 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 77.2 and its Quick Ratio is 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Airgain Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares and 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.2% of Airgain Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Airgain Inc. has 30.98% stronger performance while Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Airgain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.