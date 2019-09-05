Comparison of Airgain Inc. (AIRG) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 14 1.69 N/A -0.13 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.72 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Airgain Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Liquidity

Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Airgain Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Airgain Inc. has 30.98% stronger performance while Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Airgain Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.