Comparison of Airgain Inc. (AIRG) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.76 N/A -0.13 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.93 N/A 0.02 600.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Airgain Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Airgain Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Cambium Networks Corporation has an average price target of $13.38, with potential upside of 36.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Airgain Inc. and Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 43.9% and 75% respectively. 4.2% are Airgain Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Airgain Inc. had bullish trend while Cambium Networks Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambium Networks Corporation beats Airgain Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.