Comparison of Airgain Inc. (AIRG) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Both Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.35 N/A 0.39 2.45

Demonstrates Airgain Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Liquidity

Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares and 5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares. 4.2% are Airgain Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has 13.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year Airgain Inc. had bullish trend while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.