Comparison of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) and Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Air Delivery & Freight Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group Inc. 21 32.20 57.07M 1.13 20.70 Air T Inc. 16 0.00 1.21M 0.43 41.05

In table 1 we can see Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Air T Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Air T Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Air Transport Services Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air T Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Air T Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group Inc. 274,639,076.03% 17.6% 3.7% Air T Inc. 7,373,552.71% 5.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Air Transport Services Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Air Transport Services Group Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Air T Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Air T Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Air Transport Services Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of Air T Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Air T Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Transport Services Group Inc. -4.58% -3.92% 0.73% 0% 5.91% 2.19% Air T Inc. 1.84% 0.46% -8.52% -0.92% -20.38% 7.57%

For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc. has weaker performance than Air T Inc.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group Inc. beats Air T Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.