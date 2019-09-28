Comparison of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) and Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) and Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Air Delivery & Freight Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air Transport Services Group Inc.
|21
|32.20
|57.07M
|1.13
|20.70
|Air T Inc.
|16
|0.00
|1.21M
|0.43
|41.05
In table 1 we can see Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Air T Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Air T Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Air Transport Services Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air T Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Air Transport Services Group Inc. and Air T Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air Transport Services Group Inc.
|274,639,076.03%
|17.6%
|3.7%
|Air T Inc.
|7,373,552.71%
|5.2%
|1.2%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.94 shows that Air Transport Services Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Air T Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Air Transport Services Group Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Air T Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Air T Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Air Transport Services Group Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.9% of Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of Air T Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.1%. Comparatively, Air T Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Air Transport Services Group Inc.
|-4.58%
|-3.92%
|0.73%
|0%
|5.91%
|2.19%
|Air T Inc.
|1.84%
|0.46%
|-8.52%
|-0.92%
|-20.38%
|7.57%
For the past year Air Transport Services Group Inc. has weaker performance than Air T Inc.
Summary
Air Transport Services Group Inc. beats Air T Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.
