Comparison of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) have been rivals in the Chemicals – Major Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 187 5.65 N/A 7.54 27.19 Eastman Chemical Company 77 1.09 N/A 6.87 10.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Eastman Chemical Company. Eastman Chemical Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Air Products and Chemicals Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Eastman Chemical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 8.8% Eastman Chemical Company 0.00% 17.2% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Eastman Chemical Company’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Its rival Eastman Chemical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eastman Chemical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Eastman Chemical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eastman Chemical Company 0 1 3 2.75

The downside potential is -6.20% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. with average target price of $216. Competitively Eastman Chemical Company has an average target price of $91.25, with potential upside of 17.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Eastman Chemical Company appears more favorable than Air Products and Chemicals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Eastman Chemical Company are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 86.8% respectively. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Eastman Chemical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Products and Chemicals Inc. -0.14% 5.72% 19.22% 28.22% 22.94% 28.1% Eastman Chemical Company -5.25% -13.77% -10.82% -12.61% -32.17% -1%

For the past year Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has 28.1% stronger performance while Eastman Chemical Company has -1% weaker performance.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. beats Eastman Chemical Company on 11 of the 12 factors.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The companyÂ’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyls, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents used in industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment offers Estron acetate tow and Estrobond triacetin plasticizers for manufacturing cigarette filters; Estron natural and Chromspun solution dyed acetate yarns for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics; and cellulose acetate flake and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers, as well as acetyl chemical products. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is based in Kingsport, Tennessee.