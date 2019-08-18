Comparison of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.05 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

A -0.11 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.74 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 60.50%. Competitively the average target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 6.38% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.