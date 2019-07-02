Comparison of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.54 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Risk & Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. From a competition point of view, Innoviva Inc. has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 66 Current Ratio and a 66 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 80.7% respectively. 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.