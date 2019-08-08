Comparison of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 77.70 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.