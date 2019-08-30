Comparison of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This is a contrast between Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 119.35 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.11. In other hand, aTyr Pharma Inc. has beta of 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.