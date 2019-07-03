Comparison of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -26.8% -25.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 and has 23.3 Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 71.10%. Competitively the consensus price target of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 107.55% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 77.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.71% -3.79% 29.24% 6.64% -15.04% 91.82%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.