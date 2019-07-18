Comparison of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.2 and its Quick Ratio is 19.2. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,048.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats resTORbio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.