Comparison of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 34.8 and 34.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 722.03% for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $6. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 154.04% and its average price target is $22. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MediciNova Inc.

Institutional investors held 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

MediciNova Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.