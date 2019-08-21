Comparison of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We are comparing Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.60 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 710.81%. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 150.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 22%. 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.