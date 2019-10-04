Comparison of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

We will be comparing the differences between Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.21 16.88M -2.11 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,164,657,604.51% -136.5% -93.5% Atreca Inc. 91,195,372.75% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Atreca Inc. is 22 and its Quick Ratio is has 22. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 909.90% for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $5. Competitively Atreca Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 162.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Atreca Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 67% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.