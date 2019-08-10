Comparison of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

Both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.47 N/A -0.58 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tuscan Holdings Corp. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Tuscan Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 233.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 75.4% respectively. 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Tuscan Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.