Comparison of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

Both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.58 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 129.36% at a $5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.