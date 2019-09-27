Comparison of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

We will be contrasting the differences between AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 -0.32 28.07M -0.58 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 37.82M 0.10 104.85

Table 1 demonstrates AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 1,572,460,926.56% -8.2% -3.3% Pure Acquisition Corp. 370,058,708.41% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Pure Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 122.22% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. with consensus target price of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance while Pure Acquisition Corp. has 3.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.