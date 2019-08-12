Comparison of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

We are contrasting AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.42 N/A -0.58 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 237.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and HL Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 38.99%. About 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while HL Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.