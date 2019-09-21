Comparison of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.61 N/A -1.59 0.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 116 9.19 N/A 2.05 57.37

Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AGNC Investment Corp. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s potential downside is -8.56% and its average target price is $118.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AGNC Investment Corp. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.12% and 95.6%. Competitively, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. was less bullish than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.