Comparison of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

As REIT – Residential businesses, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|25
|-13.73
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|8
|-20.08
|N/A
|0.33
|25.39
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|3.6%
|0.2%
Analyst Recommendations
AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Capstead Mortgage Corporation has an average target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 5.99%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.32% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Competitively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0%
|1.63%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|-7.77%
|0.6%
|-0.94%
|16.28%
|0.72%
|26.39%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats AGNC Investment Corp.
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.