Comparison of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

As REIT – Residential businesses, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.73 N/A -1.59 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -20.08 N/A 0.33 25.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Capstead Mortgage Corporation has an average target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 5.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.32% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Competitively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02% Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats AGNC Investment Corp.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.