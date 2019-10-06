Comparison of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 0.00 544.86M -1.59 0.00 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 0.00 55.87M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 2,121,728,971.96% 0% 0% Orchid Island Capital Inc. 981,898,066.78% -12% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares. Competitively, Orchid Island Capital Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71% Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13%

For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has 0.71% stronger performance while Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.