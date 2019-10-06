Comparison of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCB) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|0.00
|544.86M
|-1.59
|0.00
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|6
|0.00
|55.87M
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AGNC Investment Corp. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|2,121,728,971.96%
|0%
|0%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|981,898,066.78%
|-12%
|-1.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares and 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares. Competitively, Orchid Island Capital Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.62%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.83%
|-1.35%
|0.71%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|-8.7%
|-2.67%
|-5.64%
|-11.44%
|-23.49%
|-3.13%
For the past year AGNC Investment Corp. has 0.71% stronger performance while Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
