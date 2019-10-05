Comparison of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Both AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 17 0.00 13.12M -0.41 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 65 -1.43 35.57M -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AGM Group Holdings Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 77,679,100.06% 0% 0% PROS Holdings Inc. 54,605,465.15% -103.3% -13.8%

Analyst Recommendations

AGM Group Holdings Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PROS Holdings Inc. is $69, which is potential 14.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AGM Group Holdings Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.49% and 97.14% respectively. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while PROS Holdings Inc. has 130.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.