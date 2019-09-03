Comparison of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 69.88 N/A -0.41 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 53 2.74 N/A 2.92 17.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares and 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.44% are CDK Global Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while CDK Global Inc. has 8.33% stronger performance.

Summary

CDK Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.