Comparison of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|22.91
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.5%
|-109.1%
Risk & Volatility
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 132.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 65.93%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-3.23%
|-8.54%
|-52.83%
|-25.74%
|-49.15%
|-59.35%
For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
