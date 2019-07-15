Comparison of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.91 N/A -5.99 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 132.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 65.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.