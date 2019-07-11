Comparison of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

This is a contrast between Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.43 N/A -5.99 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 106.34 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 14.9 and 14.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 62.23% at a $75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.