Comparison of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.99 N/A -5.99 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 697.24 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.17. From a competition point of view, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, and a 23.93% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, which is potential -9.25% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.