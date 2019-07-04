Comparison of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.45 N/A -5.99 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 20.29 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Volatility and Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 61.15% for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $75. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 517.85%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dynavax Technologies Corporation is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.