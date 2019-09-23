Comparison of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.99 N/A -5.99 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 11.91 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, and a 23.93% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.8% respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.